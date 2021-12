Irmo PD’s first African American police officer passes away at age 83

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Police Department is remembering their first African American police officer. Frank Leaphart died Saturday at the age of 83.

Leaphart served as Chief of Police in Irmo from 1972-1980.

Officials say his funeral has been set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Temples Halloran Chapel.