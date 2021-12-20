Lexington PD searches for 14 year old girl

Image: Lexington Police Department 14 year old Madison Dotson last seen December 18, 2021

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —- The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a teenage girl they say has not been seen since she left her home December 18th, 2021.

Police say 14 year old Madison Dotson is being considered ‘a juvenile runaway’ who officials say left her home in the Town of Lexington. Authorities say Dotson was last seen walking near the South Lake Drive area not far from Interstate 20.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts or if you have spotted the teen, you are asked to contact Detective Payton at (803) 358-7271, You can also contact authorities anonymously at 1888- CRIME-SC.