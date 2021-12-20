Saluda County deputies: Two arrested in connection with golf cart theft, still looking for one individual

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a stolen golf cart.

Early in the morning on December 13, deputies say they conducted a traffic stop of a U-Haul truck on Greenwood Highway, and they located a golf cart in the back of the U-Haul. Deputies say they could not determine if the golf cart was stolen at the time, but the three people in the car did not provide them with the same story. Deputies say they impounded the golf cart and arrested Terrance Gilchrist for driving under suspension.

A few hours later, authorities say they received a call reporting that a golf cart was stolen from a home on Greenwood Highway. Officials say Gilchrist was then charged with grand larceny, burglary second degree and criminal conspiracy. Additionally, deputies say they acquired warrants on the same charges for Alonzo Craig Hawes II and Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr., the other occupants of the vehicle.

According to deputies, Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr. was arrested Monday, but Alonzo Craig Hawes II is still wanted. Any information about this incident should be reported to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.