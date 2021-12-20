Shipping deadlines before Christmas quickly approaching

CNN– If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, there’s still some time to get it done. If you’re shipping those gifts out, deadlines are quickly approaching. The deadline for standard ground shipping for USPS and FedEx has already passed, so you’ll have to pay a premium if you want your gifts delivered on time.

FedEx Express ends Tuesday, December 22 is the deadline for FedEx two day shipping and December 24 is the deadline if you need FedEx same day.

For UPS, the recommended deadline is December 20 for standard shipping, and December 21 for three day shipping.