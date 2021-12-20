Waiting until the last second to shop? These stores will keep their doors open on Christmas Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s no secret that it’s a struggle to find stores open on Christmas Day because it’s a federal holiday. If you’re in need of a last minute gift, or if you don’t celebrate the holiday, there are a few places you should be able to shop at with no issue.

Most CVS and Walgreens locations will be open this Saturday starting at 8 a.m., but double check your locations’ pharmacy hours. Coffee lovers can get their fix at Starbucks on Christmas, as most of the chain’s locations remain open on all holidays. Select Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores will be open for limited hours as well.

There is an extra long list of places that will be closed on Christmas Day. Those stores include Costco and Sams Club, Home Depot and Dollar General. A majority of grocery stores will not open their doors this Saturday, including Walmart, Target, Publix and Kroger.