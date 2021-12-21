Assisted living holiday visitation amid pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Residents at a local assisted living facility are able to feel the warmth of a hug from family and friends this season.

Spending the holidays with the ones you love wasn’t possible for residents in South Carolina nursing homes and assisted living facilities last year due to COVID restrictions. Staff at Palmettos of Parklane say it’s great to welcome guest back inside for visitation. This holiday week includes a Christmas tea party and secret santa gift swap for residents but most of all time spent with family.

“To lift all of our spirits and just to feel loved again, to have that connection with your family, to be able to see them to be able to physically touch them again. I believe for all of us if we have a family member even a few hours away it’s just so hard especially around the holidays. So it’s been great to be able to see family come in and bring in gifts, open up gifts with their love ones and just be able to be here,” said Lori Schaeffer who is the Community Relations Director for Palmettos of Parklane.

The facility requires all guest and staff to wear mask, have their temperature checked at the door, and sanitize.