Descendants of John C. Calhoun file lawsuit over monument removal

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– Descendants of John C. Calhoun have filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston claiming it violated the trust agreement made when the monument was given to the city. The lawsuit was filed by descendants of Calhoun and descendants of members of the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. It states the monument was gifted to the city in trust in 1898, and that the Charleston City Council passed a resolution to receive the monument and “watch over and keep it as a priceless treasure and sacred trust.”

The association says the city violated that agreement when it removed the statue last year.