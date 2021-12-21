Local Living: Celebrate the holidays at EdVenture this week, “Lights Before Christmas” at the Riverbanks Zoo and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate the holidays at EdVenture! You can bring the family to visit Santa, Mrs. Claus and Jolly Elf at Santa’s Holiday Village and take pictures. You can also write a letter to the North Pole and participate in the hot chocolate science program. The event runs through Thursday and is free with museum admission.

You can take a drive through the Holiday Lights on the River. The Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park runs every night through New Years Eve! There will be more than 350 animated light displays, plus a laser light show and a chance to slide down the winter wonder tube slide this year! The drive through display runs each night from 6-10 p.m. and admission is $25 per car. You can find more information on Facebook.

Riverbanks Zoo is having their “Lights Before Christmas” on select evenings throughout this month. You can visit Santa’s Village, the North Pole Express and much more. It costs $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 2-12 and free for kids 2 and under. It is also free for members. Visit riverbanks.org for more information.