Outgoing Columbia City Mayor oversees final council meeting

Mayor Steve Benjamin annoumnced that he would not seek re-election earlier this year

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It was an historic day during Tuesday’s Columbia City council meeting.

Mayor Steve Benjamin presided over his final council meeting after three terms as the 44th Mayor of the Capital city. In February Benjamin announced that he would not be seeking re-election for Mayor of Columbia. This week Benjamin it was announced that Benjamin has been awarded a Harvard fellowship to mentor and teach students.

According to his office, his work at Harvard will include teaching a course in health policy and leadership in the Spring of 2022. Since being elected as the first black mayor in the City’s history in 2010, Benjamin has also served as President and later as Vice President of United States Conference of Mayors.

In addition, council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Sam Davis also made their final appearance as members of council. Between the three, they represent more than 50 years of service to the city of Columbia.

Benjamin’s term as Mayor will end in January of 2021 when Mayor-Elect Daniel Rickenmann is sworn in.