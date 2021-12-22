CPD: Teen arrested in connection with shooting incident at Eau Claire HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Eau Claire High School last week.

On December 16, officers say they responded to the 600 block of Elliott Avenue for a ShootSpotter alert. Investigators say a student at Eau Claire High School and a passing vehicle exchanged gunfire. Police say the the student is accused of firing a weapon towards the moving vehicle from the school parking lot.

Authorities say no injuries or property damage were reported and other students present at the time were quickly taken to a safe zone.

Officers say they quickly identified the suspect, and brought the teen into custody on Tuesday without incident. Police say he is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, possession of a weapon under 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol on school property.

According to police, the 15-year-old is being detained in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Authorities say they are continuing to look for the vehicle and any other individuals involved. If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.