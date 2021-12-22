West Columbia PD: Columbia man arrested for armed robbery of Circle K gas station

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department says a Columbia man was arrested for the armed robbery of a Circle K gas station on Sunset Boulevard. Police say 30-year-old Darius Hakeem Jones is charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

“This all stemmed from a call for service this past Sunday morning at the Circle K gas station located at 1190 Sunset Blvd.,” West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce said.

Chief Boyce says Jones pointed a gun at the attendant and demanded money.

“Our officers did a great job of gathering evidence on the initial scene, finding out who this person was, and then charging him appropriately,” said Chief Boyce.

Officials say Jones was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.