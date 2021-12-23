LCSD: Deputies looking for man that stole a car later used in a burglary
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies are looking for a man they say stole a car. Deputies say the man seen below walked through the restaurant stole the keys to a blue 2016 Honda Civic from ‘Wings N Ale at the Dam’ located on North Lake Drive.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it was stolen last Thursday, December 16. Investigators say that car was used in a burglary on Marcellus Road the next day.
If you can help identify this man or have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.