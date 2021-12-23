LCSD: Deputies looking for man that stole a car later used in a burglary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies are looking for a man they say stole a car. Deputies say the man seen below walked through the restaurant stole the keys to a blue 2016 Honda Civic from ‘Wings N Ale at the Dam’ located on North Lake Drive.

CAN YOU HELP? Deputies are looking for this man after he stole a blue 2016 Honda Civic from Wings N Ale at the Dam, 1605 North Lake Dr., Dec. 16, 2021. The car was used in a burglary on Marcellus Road the next day. Tips? Call Crimestoppers at at 888-274-6372 or use the app. pic.twitter.com/GzurSgg5zu — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 22, 2021

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it was stolen last Thursday, December 16. Investigators say that car was used in a burglary on Marcellus Road the next day.

If you can help identify this man or have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.