LCSD: Deputies looking for man that stole a car later used in a burglary

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies are looking for a man they say stole a car. Deputies say the man seen below walked through the restaurant stole the keys to a blue 2016 Honda Civic from ‘Wings N Ale at the Dam’ located on North Lake Drive.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it was stolen last Thursday, December 16. Investigators say that car was used in a burglary on Marcellus Road the next day.

If you can help identify this man or have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

