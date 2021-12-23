SCDEW: Decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports that 1,216 filed first time claims for unemployment insurance last week. This is a decrease from the 1,261 initial claims reported from the previous week.

From December 12-December 18, SCDEW says 5,469 claimants were paid an average weekly benefit of $266.29. Since March 12, 2020, SCDEW says $6,587,568,340.70 has been paid out to claimants.

You can find more data on SCDEW’s Dashboard.