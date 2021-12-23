US Supreme Court schedules arguments on challenges to vaccine mandates for some employers

CNN– The United States Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments in challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandates for large employers and certain healthcare workers. The arguments, scheduled for January 7, come after Supreme Court Justices were asked to intervene in lower court disputes over the mandates.

The Appeals Court orders have left the mandate frozen in about half the country. The Biden administration has said it will not begin enforcing the employer mandate until January 10, and it won’t implement the health care worker mandate while the legal challenges play out.

This comes as two hospital systems here in the Midlands, Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health, have both recently suspended their vaccine mandates for employees.