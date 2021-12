Local Living for the Holidays

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Basilica of Saint Peters Church is hosting its 36th annual Christmas Feast Saturday!

It takes place at the church on Assembly Street from 11 to 1 in the afternoon. Guest can expect to receive their dinner along with a backpack full of wool products and toiletries to take back to their shelters.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful invites you to recycle your Christmas tree at through the Grinding of the Greens program. From December 26-January 13, you can drop off your Christmas tree at several locations throughout Richland and Lexington County.

Officials say you can drop your tree off at the following locations:

Richland County Caughman Rd Park 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun – 1-6 PM Closed. Friarsgate Park 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Polo Road Park 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM St. Andrews Park 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2 – 9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 AM – 4:30 PM, Sat 7 AM – 12:30 PM. Tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.

Lexington County Crooked Creek Park 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 AM – 11 PM Hollow Creek Tree Farm 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Seven Oaks Park 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Edmund C&D Landfill & Compost Facility 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 AM – 4:30 PM

City of Columbia Compost Facility 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 AM – 5 PM



Officials say the Christmas trees will be used to make mulch which will be available for free on January 15, 2022. Mulch will be available at Seven Oaks Park and the South Carolina State Farmers Market starting at 8:30 a.m. until the mulch runs out.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands.

noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more.

This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It appears watching Santa make his way around the world to bring those holiday gifts to boys and girls is still just as popular with the little and not so little ones each holiday season.