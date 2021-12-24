Track Santa Claus as he makes his way to the Midlands

You and your children can watch Santa as he gets closer in real time

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands.

noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more.

This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

It appears watching Santa make his way around the world to bring those holiday gifts to boys and girls is still just as popular with the little and not so little ones each holiday season.

Have a safe and Merry Christmas!