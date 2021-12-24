Where you can get tested for COVID-19 during the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s still time to get tested for COVID-19 to help keep your loved ones safe this holiday season.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all of their testing locations will be closed beginning December 24 through December 28. However, some providers, like CVS, are still offering rapid testing as late as Christmas Eve for those looking to get their results within hours.

To find a testing site near you, visit DHEC’s website. The map will show if that location offers rapid testing, but call the location ahead of time to double check if they’re still open for the holidays.