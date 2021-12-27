Man dead after early Sunday morning shooting in Richland County.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – One man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say when deputies arrived they found a man lying on the floor outside of an apartment who’d been shot in the upper body.

According to investigators, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.