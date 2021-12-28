DHEC urges South Carolinians to get flu shot
Health officials say flu and COVID have such similar traits getting vaccinated helps
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control , (DHEC) is urging South Carolinians to get a flu shot.
This is because health officials say the Flu and COVID-19 can have similar symptoms. Since it’s hard to tell what you are actually dealing with, they are suggesting you get vaccinated and tested.
Health experts say anyone with symptoms like a fever, chills, coughing, or sore a throat should get tested.
Flu shots are recommended for ages 6 months and older.
below you can find links to Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics near you.
COVID-19 Testing Sites near you: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations
Flu Shot Vaccine Clinics near you:https://scdhec.gov/health/flu/flu-vaccine-clinics