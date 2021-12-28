Free rides home for New Year Eve revelers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You might have the best intentions for celebrating New Year’s Eve this Friday but if you or your designated driver are unable to drive safely, you can still get a free ride home.

K.W. Beverage and Checker Yellow Cab are partnering to help bring residents home safely.

Cabs will be stationed at the locations listed below from 9PM until 2AM New Year’s Eve:

Fountain in Five Points

Tin Roof in the Vista

Grand on Main St.

Stone River, West Columbia

Your destination must be to a home or hotel within Richland or Lexington county.

To take full advantage of the program you must call “Checker Yellow Cab” prior to the ride or let the driver know you are a “K.W. Beverage alert cab rider.”

Checker Yellow Cab: (803)799-3311 (Before you ride)