Government agrees to extend SNAP benefits

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The more than 300-thousand households in South Carolina receiving emergency snap benefits will get those benefits for at least another month.

A spokesperson for the Governor and President Biden announcing Tuesday the Palmetto state has been granted an extension for January and will go month-to month on the program moving forward.

The U.S.D.A estimates 303 thousand homes statewide benefit from the program each month which totals more than $54 million-dollars in aid. That comes out to roughly $180 dollars per month for households in need of a little extra help.