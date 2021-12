Prices at the pump down in the Midlands ahead of New Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is some relief for drivers this week, prices at the pump are down.

Gas prices in Columbia have dropped nearly two cents in the last week.

Drivers are paying an average $2.87 a gallon , according to Gas Buddy.

The national average has fallen 4 cents a gallon, it now stands at $3.25 a gallon.