Local Living: Concerts coming to CLA in 2022

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Colonial Life Arena is hosting some new concerts in the new year. On Friday, February 4, hip hop legend Master P brings his “No Limit Reunion Tour” to CLA. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

On January 21, 2022 multi-platinum selling country artists ‘Alabama’ will perform at Colonial Life Arena with special guest Martina McBride. Tickets for the 50th Anniversary Tour are on sale now, also at ticketmaster.com.