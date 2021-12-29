West Columbia PD looking for two people in connection with fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department says officers are looking for two individuals they believe were involved in a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Shull Street.

Officers say they responded to the scene Wednesday for a call about a shooting. Once on the scene, officers say they found a victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident, with no danger to the public.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721. You can also submit tips online at crimesc.com.