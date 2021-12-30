Columbia Police announce road closures downtown for New Year’s fireworks display

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says multiple roads in downtown Columbia will be closed Friday, in preparation for a New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Officials say the 900 block of South Main Street, from Pendleton Street to College Street, will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and reopen at 2 a.m. Saturday. Police also say the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Pendleton Street and College Street will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

For safety purposes, police ask people not to congregate in these areas