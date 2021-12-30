Local Living: Getting ready to welcome in 2022!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can take a drive through the Holiday Lights on the River. The Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park runs every night through New Years Eve! There will be more than 350 animated light displays, plus a laser light show and a chance to slide down the winter wonder tube slide this year! The drive through display runs each night from 6-10 p.m. and admission is $25 per car. You can find more information on Facebook.

CNN– Organizers of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration rehearsed the confetti toss. They stood on the Hard Rock Cafe Marquee and launched the small strips of paper into the air. At midnight Friday, they will toss 3,000 pounds of it to welcome 2022. The colorful strips include thousands of messages from people who wrote on the Wishing Wall in Times Square.

