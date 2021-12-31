Deputies in Lexington County respond to reported stabbing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of Weaver Drive. Deputies say a suspect was brought into custody after fleeing the scene, and another man was transported to the hospital.

Our work at the scene will continue as investigators collect evidence and photograph the area.



Neighbors can expect to see detectives knocking on doors as we try to piece together what led up to the incident.



No additional information is available at this time. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 31, 2021

