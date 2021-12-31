Deputies in Lexington County respond to reported stabbing
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of Weaver Drive. Deputies say a suspect was brought into custody after fleeing the scene, and another man was transported to the hospital.
According to the sheriff’s department, investigators are collecting evidence and photographing the area. Authorities say neighbors can expect to see deputies knocking on doors as they continue to gather information.