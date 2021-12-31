LCSD: Man shot by deputies after showing knife during search warrant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man was shot by deputies executing a search warrant, after he approached them with a knife.

Deputies say they were executing a search warrant at a home on Old Barnwell Road, when the man presented a knife and moved towards the deputies. Authorities say he refused to comply with commands to put the knife down, and he was shot in the upper body. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies rendered aid to the man and called EMD before the man was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the shooting will be investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, as is standard policy.

Right now, deputies say Old Barnwell Road is blocked between Micala Drive and Savanna Woods Drive.