Ring in the New Year with a fireworks display at the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to help you ring in the new year with a fireworks display at the Statehouse. The fireworks can be seen from the north side of the Statehouse tonight at midnight.

The Columbia Police Department says multiple roads in downtown Columbia will be closed Friday, in preparation for the display.

Officials say the 900 block of South Main Street, from Pendleton Street to College Street, will be closed starting at 8 a.m. and reopen at 2 a.m. Saturday. Police also say the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Pendleton Street and College Street will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

For safety purposes, police ask people not to congregate in these areas.

For more information on parking and road closures, visit columbiasc.gov.