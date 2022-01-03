City of Columbia and DHEC hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to kick off the new year with a series of vaccination clinics. Officials say DHEC will administer COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

From 1-5 p.m., officials say you can get vaccinated at the following locations:

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 MLK Park, 2300 Greene St.

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway



For more information, visit resilient.columbiasc.gov/covid-19-tools-resources/.