FDA authorizes boosters for ages 12-15

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) -In the midst of the surge of COVID cases the United States Food and Drug Administration is now allowing Pfizer booster shots for children as young as 12 years old. The FDA says children who have the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses may get the Pfizer booster.

The authorization comes just as students return to the classroom after the holiday break. Doctor Brannon Traxler with South Carolina DHEC says data has shown that booster shots are vital in fighting the Omicron variant. She also emphasizes those who have yet to get vaccinated to do so right away.

“I do think that putting kids back in school can be done safely. We know that all students and staff in schools now are eligible for vaccination, ages 5 and up so I really strongly encourage all staff and all parents and children to please get them vaccinated,” said Doctor Traxler.

The FDA also approved a third primary series dose of Pfizer’s shot for some immunocompromised children 5 to 11 years old.