Inauguration for new Columbia Mayor moved outdoors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has moved the mayor’s inauguration and swearing-in from the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to outdoors on Main Street.

The Inauguration of the 45th Mayor of the City of Columbia & Swearing-in Ceremony for City Council Members will be held TOMORROW, January 4, 2022, at the 1700 Block of Main St., beginning at 3 PM. Please note the LOCATION and TIME change! https://t.co/L8HSKZfhGV #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/LICebdr0S6 — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) January 3, 2022

The swearing in for newly elected Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, newly elected Columbia City Council members will be held in front of Columbia City Hall Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann said “We are open in the City of Columbia. On January 4, our Swearing-In celebration will mark the start of a new day in the City of Columbia’s history. We want this new day to be a positive experience for every citizen, every business and every community. We do not want anyone to have concerns over health or well being, so we will hold the swearing-in outside on Main Street in order to welcome all who wish to attend.”

Columbia City Hall is located at 1737 Main Street.