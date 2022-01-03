Inauguration for new Columbia Mayor moved outdoors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has moved the mayor’s inauguration and swearing-in from the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center to outdoors on Main Street.
The swearing in for newly elected Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, newly elected Columbia City Council members will be held in front of Columbia City Hall Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann said “We are open in the City of Columbia. On January 4, our Swearing-In celebration will mark the start of a new day in the City of Columbia’s history. We want this new day to be a positive experience for every citizen, every business and every community. We do not want anyone to have concerns over health or well being, so we will hold the swearing-in outside on Main Street in order to welcome all who wish to attend.”
Columbia City Hall is located at 1737 Main Street.