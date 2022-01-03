SCSO Detention Center under quarantine amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says its detention center is undergoing a 10-day quarantine in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“After the 10 days,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “We will reassess the situation to determine if we will return to regular operations, with normal Covid procedures in place.”

Authorities say the quarantine runs from December 31, 2021-January 10, 2022.

“The most notable change,” Dennis said, “is that phone and video communication is prohibited because it would be extremely difficult to properly sanitize the devices between frequent use. We are doing everything we can to proactively prevent inmate and employee exposure to the virus as we continue to house new inmates.”

Officials say normal procedures such as COVID-19 testing, temperature checks, sanitization and masks are still in place. According to deputies, inmates are tested twice per week, with testing also available for employees.

Authorities say inmate accounts can still have money added to them during this time. Additionally, officials say the medical unit remains open 24 hours a day, and it is sanitized three times per day.