Several school delays in the Midlands due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Due to severe weather several school districts have decided to delay or close schools on Monday, January 3rd.
Two Hour Delay:
- Lee County School District (All staff will report at 10:00 a.m.)
- Lexington School District One
- Lexington School District Two
- Lexington-Richland School District Five including FIVE-Flexible Innovative Virtual Education Program
- Richland One
- Sumter School District
Many districts say bus routes will run two hours after normal route pick up times and breakfast will be provided when students arrive at school.
Closed:
- Clarendon School District Two
- Clarendon School District Four
- Laurence Manning Academy
This article will be updated if ABC Columbia learns of any more delays or closures.