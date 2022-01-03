Several school delays in the Midlands due to weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Due to severe weather several school districts have decided to delay or close schools on Monday, January 3rd. Two Hour Delay:

Lee County School District (All staff will report at 10:00 a.m.)

Lexington School District One

Lexington School District Two

Lexington-Richland School District Five including FIVE-Flexible Innovative Virtual Education Program

Richland One

Sumter School District Many districts say bus routes will run two hours after normal route pick up times and breakfast will be provided when students arrive at school. Closed: Clarendon School District Two

Clarendon School District Four

Laurence Manning Academy

This article will be updated if ABC Columbia learns of any more delays or closures.