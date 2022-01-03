Several school delays in the Midlands due to weather

Miya Payton,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Due to severe weather several school districts have decided to delay or close schools on Monday, January 3rd.

Two Hour Delay:

  • Lee County School District (All staff will report at 10:00 a.m.)
  • Lexington School District One
  • Lexington School District Two
  • Lexington-Richland School District Five including FIVE-Flexible Innovative Virtual Education Program
  • Richland One
  • Sumter School District

Many districts say bus routes will run two hours after normal route pick up times and breakfast will be provided when students arrive at school.

Closed:

  • Clarendon School District Two
  • Clarendon School District Four
  • Laurence Manning Academy

This article will be updated if ABC Columbia learns of any more delays or closures.

 

 

