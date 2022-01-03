Tow truck drive shot multiple times in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A tow truck driver is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, January 3rd at around 1:30 am deputies received reports of a tow driver who was shot multiple times. Deputies say they found the victim on the scene and began rendering aid until the EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Investigators say they believe the victim was shot on the 14oo block of Shop Road and drove to S. Beltline Boulevard. Deputies say this is an isolate incident and that there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers.