Lexington County Coroner releases names of two people found dead in a Cayce home

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the name of two individuals who were found dead in a home in Cayce.

According to the coroner, 45-year-old Griselda Osorio Perez and 43-year-old Lamberto Blanco Menchor were found dead just before 11 a.m. Monday in a home on Circle Drive. Officials say they both had gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

