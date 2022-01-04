Lexington Medical Center makes changes to visitation policy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to an increased number of COVID-19 patients, Lexington Medical Center is updating its visitation policies, effective Wednesday. Officials say notable changes include decreasing the number of allowed visitors from two to one each day.

Lexington Medical Center outlines its visitation policies as such:

Emergency Department and Urgent Care As long as lobby capacity allows, one visitor may accompany a non-COVID-19 patient. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room and they may help them settle in if admitted.

Non-COVID-19 inpatients One visitor can visit an inpatient who is not in the COVID-19 unit from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Visitors are required to wear a mask in the patient’s room.

Obstetrics A support person may accompany a patient in labor or after they just delivered the child. One visitor may visit the new mother and baby from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.

Special Care Nursery Birth parent and support person may visit.

Surgical and Procedural areas One visitor may sit in the specified lobby during the procedure, and they may help the patient settle in if admitted to the hospital.



Lexington Medical Centers says visitors must wear masks at all times, and they will be screened by staff before being allowed in the building.

Additionally, officials say no visitors will be allowed for patients with COVID-19, or those suspected of having the virus.

No one under age 16 will be allowed in as a visitor.

At physician practices, LMC says there is a no visitor policy, but you can contact your physician depending on the patient circumstance.