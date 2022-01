LPD needs to identify this man as he stole a display of lighters valued at over $340 from Circle K on West Main Street on November 24, 2021.

He left the parking lot in a silver Dodge minivan.

Contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 with information. pic.twitter.com/dumwEUtINM

— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 4, 2022