Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office closed to the public due to COVID-19 case numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the Sheriff’s Office is temporarily closed to the public due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the community. However, the sheriff says all field service deputies remain on patrol.

If you need to make a report, call 803-531-4647 to speak with a desk sergeant. If you have an emergency, dial 911.