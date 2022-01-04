Richland Co. coroner confirms body discovered in Lake Carolina

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner announces the recovery of body discovered at Lake Carolina. According to Nadia Rutherford, the remains of a black male were found Tuesday January 4, 2022 at 4:35pm.

The Richland County Coroner’s Officer Forensic K-9 unit worked along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on this ongoing case.

Officials say ‘details are still limited’, but plan to have a full autopsy performed Wednesday morning in an effort to make a positive identification of the body.

Rutherford says they are not going to release any additional details until they have been able to positively identify the remains. Rutherford adds that she has ” spoken with the family of the missing teen from Lake Carolina, and they are aware of this discovery.”

You may also remember that SCDNR has been searching for a missing kayaker who was reported missing December 27, 2021. A positive identification of those remains will be determined by the County Coroner after an autopsy has been conducted.