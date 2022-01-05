Authorities hope to find family of man who died at nursing home

Josh Berry,

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – Authorities are looking for the family of a man who died at a Sumter County nursing home.

Ernest Simmons

Ernest Simmons (Sumter County Coroner’s Office)

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has asked for the public’s help locating the family of Ernest Simmons.

Simmons is a 72-year-old black male with possible ties to the Darlington area. Before going to a nursing home, he was a resident of a community group home.

If anyone knows any family for Mr. Simmons, call the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and speak with Chief Deputy Coroner Bryan Rogers. He can be reached by calling 803-436-2111.

 

