Columbia Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department say crews responded to an apartment fire in Forest Acres Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say units were dispatched to The Cooper apartments on Bethel Church Road after 3:20 p.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof of one building.

Fast work by our 3rd Shift crews got an apartment fire quickly under control and out Wednesday afternoon in Forest Acres. Units were dispatched to The Cooper apartments off of the 4200 block of Bethel Church Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/5rsJq9OwUU — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 5, 2022

Fire officials say no one was injured, and the fire was contained to one apartment. Authorities say that apartment was undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.