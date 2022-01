Richland County deputies need help identifying woman accused of stealing from Lowe’s on Two Notch Road

1/3 RCSD Lowe’s Wanted 1 Woman accused of stealing from Lowe's on Two Notch Road. Source: @RCSD - Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies need your help to identify a woman accused of stealing. Deputies say the woman stole tool sets and bed sheets by hiding them in her purse and coat at Lowe’s in the 7400 block of Two Notch Road.

Deputies say she left in a red Toyota Corolla with no hubcaps.

If you can help identify this woman, contact crime stoppers at crimesc.com.