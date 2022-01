Fairfield County School District implements mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County School District Board of Trustees voted for a mask mandate for all students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. It took effect Thursday morning as students return to school.

During a special called Board meeting held January 5, 2022, the Fairfield County School District Board of Trustees has voted in favor of a mask mandate, effective Thursday, January 6th, for all students, staff, teachers, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. @JRGreenK12 — FCSD (@TeamFairfieldSC) January 6, 2022

Although they recommend COVID-19 testing as a precaution, officials say students aren’t required to be tested to attend school.