Police arrest woman for murder of man she reported missing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Police have arrested a woman for the murder of a man she had reported missing.

Columbia Police announced the arrest of Taylor Wardlaw, 29, for the shooting death of Terrell Sims. Wardlaw faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

On January 3, CPD announced they were looking for Sims, who had been reported missing by Wardlaw on December 22.

CPD investigators found his body near a creek off Monticello Road Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina State Fire Academy, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CFD).