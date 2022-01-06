SCDEW: First time unemployment insurance claims up by over 2,000 last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was an increase in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From December 26, 2021-January 1, 2022, SCDEW says 3,582 initial claims filed. This is an increase of 2,447 claims from the previous week in which 1,135 initial claims were filed. Officials say the most claims came out of Anderson County, with 1,305 first time claims.

Last week, SCDEW says 5,622 claimants were paid an average benefit of $266.29. Since March 15, 2020, officials say a total of $6,591,408,932.16 has been paid out.

To see the full data report from SCDEW, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.