Consumer News: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 37 stores nationwide, Walmart will soon be able to deliver groceries inside your home

CNN– Bed Bath & Beyond is revealing 37 of the 200 stores it plans to close in the coming weeks. Relax, all of South Carolina’s stores made the first cut. The stores are pretty easy to identify because they are currently having liquidation sales. New York is losing seven locations, followed by California with six. All of the affected stores will be closed by the end of February. Meanwhile, Bed Bath & Beyond is working on remodeling 450 of its stores, about half of its remaining locations.

ABC NEWS– We know we can pick up our groceries from the parking lot and even have them delivered to our doorstep, but what about having them delivered straight to your fridge? Walmart announced that by the end of the year, 30 million households will be eligible to have their groceries delivered directly into your home. ABC’s Becky Worley has the details.