DHEC wants South Carolinians to know about free radon test kit program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– January is National Radon Action Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants you to know of a free way to test for the radioactive natural gas. It is an odorless, colorless and tasteless naturally occurring radioactive gas.

“Elevated levels of radon have been found in homes in almost every county of South Carolina. Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels,” said Rhonda Thompson, Bureau of Air Quality Chief.“The only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths a year are caused by radon.

“South Carolina has nationally certified radon contractors who can measure radon and install solutions to reduce elevated radon levels,” said Leslie Coolidge, Coordinator for South Carolina’s Radon Program.“Links to lists of credentialed radon professionals and other resources on radon mitigation and choosing a radon contractor can be found online at www.scdhec.gov/radon.”

You can request a free radon kit from the South Carolina Radon Program by going online to scdhec.gov/radon.