Local Living: Lee Brice performing in Sumter in March, wedding expo this weekend and more!

CNN– We are one week into the new year, and it’s time to finalize those New Year’s resolutions. Forbes says nearly 80% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions by February. As the old saying goes, “if you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” so we’ve got some tips to help you avoid becoming apart of the statistic. First, make ‘smart goals,’ meaning goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. Next, determine ‘why’ you want to accomplish this goal. Also, find an accountability partner. Lastly, get your check ups squared now away with doctors, dentists and physical therapists.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful invites you to recycle your Christmas tree at through the Grinding of the Greens program. From December 26-January 13, you can drop off your Christmas tree at several locations throughout Richland and Lexington County.

Officials say you can drop your tree off at the following locations:

Richland County Caughman Rd Park 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun – 1-6 PM Closed. Friarsgate Park 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Polo Road Park 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM St. Andrews Park 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2 – 9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 AM – 4:30 PM, Sat 7 AM – 12:30 PM. Tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.

Lexington County Crooked Creek Park 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 AM – 11 PM Hollow Creek Tree Farm 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Seven Oaks Park 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Edmund C&D Landfill & Compost Facility 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 AM – 4:30 PM

City of Columbia Compost Facility 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 AM – 5 PM



Officials say the Christmas trees will be used to make mulch which will be available for free on January 15, 2022. Mulch will be available at Seven Oaks Park and the South Carolina State Farmers Market starting at 8:30 a.m. until the mulch runs out.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Country singer and songwriter Lee Brice is coming back home to Sumter in March. Lee Brice, who grew up in the town, will be coming back to share the stage with his brother, Lewis Brice, for the concert at the Patriot Park on March 31. The concert will be apart of the annual “Inspire Festival in Sumter,” which also features local foods, a traveling circus and more. The festival runs everyday from March 25-April 3. Tickets for the concert go on sale January 20. All proceeds will go to the Ackerman Legacy Foundation, a non-profit supporting the arts organization.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If 2021 left you with a ring on your finger, what better way to start planning the big day than at Columbia’s premiere wedding expo this weekend. This Sunday, January 9, bring your fiance and bridal party to spend the afternoon sampling cakes, checking out bands and DJ’s, photographers to capture the perfect moment and more. It’ll be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street from 1-5 p.m. Tickets start at $12, and you can buy yours at bridecityshows.com.