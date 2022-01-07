Sumter PD: Two men wanted for shooting outside El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive

1/2 Roger Gooden Roger Lee Gooden Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/2 Deslyn White Deslyn Jermaine White Courtesy: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is looking for two men they say were involved in a shooting that critically injured a man Thursday night. Police say the shooting took place after 10 p.m. outside the El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive.

Police say they found a 24-year-old man shot inside his vehicle which was parked outside the gas station. Officials say the victim was taken to a Columbia Area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Roger Lee Gooden, of West Bartlette Street, and 35-year-old Deslyn Jermaine White, of Dollard Drive, are both wanted for attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

If you know where either of these men are, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.